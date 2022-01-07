Game 17 in NFL brings playoff race, record-breaking wrinkles

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

NFL teams will play their 17th regular-season game this weekend for the first time. The league had a 16-game schedule for the past 43 years. Thirteen of the 16 games on the ledger this week will have a bearing on the playoff bracket. There are 18 teams still mathematically in championship contention. That’s the most entering the final week since 20 teams were alive in 2006. The 17th game also affects the record books. Cooper Kupp of the Rams needs 12 receptions to beat Michael Thomas and 136 receiving yards to pass Calvin Johnson for the all-time single-season marks.