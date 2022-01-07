Florida guard Briggs to miss rest of season with shin injury

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida guard Lavender Briggs, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, will miss the remainder of the season because of a stress fracture in her left shin. Interim coach Kelly Rae Finley says she is “saddened for Lavender after seeing all the work she put in to come back this season.” Briggs missed the final eight games of the 2020-21 season because of a left foot injury. She averaged 12.5 points and 5.6 rebounds this season, both down from a year ago. The junior from Utah is 39 points shy of becoming the 27th member of Florida’s 1,000-point club.