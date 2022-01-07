Dallas coach Jason Kidd enters NBA protocols, out vs Rockets

By The Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks will be without coach Jason Kidd Friday night against the Houston Rockets. The Mavericks announced Kidd has entered the health and safety protocols. Assistant coach Sean Sweeney will be Dallas’ acting head coach. Dallas currently is fifth in the Western Conference and has won four straight. The Mavericks are scheduled to host Chicago on Sunday night before hitting the road for a two-game swing. The last few weeks in the NBA have seen most teams dealing with outbreaks; 11 games have been postponed, while a dozen head coaches