COVID-19 pauses have teams working way back to ‘game shape’

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Men’s and women’s basketball coaches across the country are coping with the challenge of physical conditioning that comes with COVID-19 pauses. After a program is down because of virus protocols, it’s about players getting back into “game shape” after an abrupt halt to the schedule. They also must avoid injuries from pushing too hard too quickly. No. 2 Duke, No. 5 UCLA and Florida are among teams on the men’s side. No. 11 UConn also faces that test as the Huskies return this weekend from a roughly three-week stoppage.