Anisimova advances to WTA tournament final in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American Amanda Anisimova has advanced to her first final since 2019 with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Daria Kasatkina in the WTA’s Summer Set 2 event at Rod Laver Arena. Anisimova will play either fellow American Ann Li or Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus. In other semifinal play at the Summer Set 1 event, also in Melbourne, Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka was scheduled to play Veronika Kudermetova and Simona Halep took on Zheng Qinwen. Top-ranked and Wimbledon champion Ash Barty was scheduled to play her night semifinal at the Adelaide International against former French Open winner Iga Swiatek.