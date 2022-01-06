RJ Barrett banks in 3 at buzzer, Knicks beat Celtics 108-105

By JEFFREY BERNSTEIN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the New York Knicks 108-105 comeback victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. Evan Fournier scored a career-high 41 points, and the Knicks overcame a 24-point, second-quarter deficit. The teams will finish the home-and-home set Saturday night in Boston. Jayson Tatum scored 36 points for Boston. He tied it on a long step-back jumper with just over a second to play. The Knicks inbounded after a timeout, and Barrett banked in the long-distance shot for the victory. Julius Randle added 22 points for New York, Immanuel Quickley had 16, and Barrett 13. The Knicks didn’t lead until there were just over two minutes left.