Report: Steve Stricker recovering from heart inflammation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin.Golf is reporting how Steve Stricker is recovering from a major health scare. The winning Ryder Cup captain was hospitalized for two weeks with inflammation around his heart. Stricker says his white blood cell count was soaring. His liver was plunging. And his heart was so badly out of rhythm that at one point it was at 160 beats per minute for two hours. Stricker is on the mend now. Stricker says he was healthy enough to bring his family to Florida for the winter. He says he is moving around a little but has lost 25 pounds.