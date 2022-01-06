Montana St in FCS final with home-state freshman at QB

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

Montana native Tommy Mellott knows what it means for Montana State to be in its first national championship game since 1984. The Bobcats will play in the FCS national championship game Saturday with Mellott at quarterback. The true freshman took over as their starter after the regular season, and was in tears after they won their semifinal game. The 12-2 Bobcats play eight-time FCS champion North Dakota State in Frisco, Texas. Mellott has accounted for 11 touchdowns in his first three career starts, all in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. He has six touchdowns rushing, four passing an even caught one in the postseason.