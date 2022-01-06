Djokovic in limbo as he fights deportation from Australia

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

Novak Djokovic has spent a day confined to a Melbourne hotel waiting for a court ruling and dealing with the prospect of deportation from Australia because of an issue related to his visa application. The top-ranked Djokovic’s chances of playing for a 10th Australian Open title has been in limbo since border officials canceled his visa because he failed to meet requirements for an exemption from Australia’s COVID-19 vaccination rules. Djokovic flew to Australia after receiving an exemption from the Victoria state government that was supposed to shield him from the vaccination rules in place for the Australian Open. But border authorities didn’t accept his supporting evidence.