Chargers’ Bosa has respect for frequent sack victim Carr

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Joey Bosa has been one of the NFL’s best in two areas during his six-year career — chasing down quarterbacks and talking trash about them. He’s done plenty of both to Las Vegas’ Derek Carr. The Chargers outside linebacker and Raiders QB will renew their rivalry on Sunday night with an AFC playoff spot on the line. Bosa is looking to help the Bolts into the postseason for the second time in four years. Bosa has sacked Carr seven times in his career. He said Thursday he has plenty of respect for the Las Vegas QB.