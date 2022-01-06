Brady, Rodgers, Mahomes make unusual season feel normal

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes made the NFL’s first 17-game regular season feel a little more normal despite it being played through a pandemic again. Brady broke more records and had one of his best seasons at age 44 while helping the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers win their first division title in 14 years. Rodgers played like an MVP and led the Green Bay Packers to the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the second straight season. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs bounced back from a rough start to win their sixth straight AFC West title.