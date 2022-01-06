Benn, Stars exit COVID protocols with 6-5 win over Panthers

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas captain Jamie Benn had a goal and an assist two days after coming out of COVID-19 protocols, and the Stars beat the Florida Panthers 6-5 in a shootout in their first game in 2 1/2 weeks because of virus issues throughout the team. Joe Pavelski and Jason Robertson scored on the only two shots in the shootout for the Stars while Braden Holtby stopped both Florida shots to end the game. The Panthers left their net empty and had an extra skater on the ice when Jonathan Huberdeau scored with 29 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.