Patberg leads No. 6 Indiana to 76-53 rout of Wisconsin

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Ali Patberg scored 18 points and Mackenzie Holmes added 16 to help No. 6 Indiana beat Wisconsin 76-53. Patberg scored 12 points in the first half when Indiana used a 19-9 second quarter to take a 36-21 lead. Grace Berger had 11 assists and scored seven points in the victory. Aleska Gulbe scored 13 points and had eight rebounds for the Hoosiers, who’ve won eight straight in the series against Wisconsin. Indiana (12-2, 4-0 Big Ten) held Wisconsin to under 70 points, and the Badgers became the 14th opponent the Hoosiers have held below that mark.