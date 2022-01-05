Bucks’ Budenholzer in health and safety protocols

By RICH ROVITO

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mike Budenholzer has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and Giannis Antetokounpo is sidelined with an illness unrelated to COVID-19, leaving the Milwaukee Bucks without their coach and star player against Toronto. Assistant Darvin Ham will serve as acting coach. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.9 points and 11.5 rebounds. The Bucks didn’t specify the nature of the NBA Finals MVP’s illness. Guards Grayson Allen and George Hill, along with forward Pat Connaughton, also entered protocols on Wednesday.