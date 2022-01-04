New year, same Pack: Green Bay still No. 1 in AP Pro32 poll

By SIMMI BUTTAR

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — With the best record in the NFL heading into the last week of the regular season, the Green Bay Packers kept the top spot in the latest AP Pro32 poll. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams each moved up two spots to No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. The AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs fell two spots to No. 4 after a last-second loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. And despite having the AFC’s top seed at the moment, the Tennessee Titans are at No. 5 in the poll. The Titans inched up a spot after routing Miami and can wrap up home field in the AFC with a win at Houston on Sunday.