Lens beats Lille on penalties to reach French Cup last 16

LENS, France (AP) — Captain Seko Fofana equalized in the last seconds of injury time and then scored the winning penalty in a shootout as Lens beat northern rival Lille to reach the last 16 of the French Cup. Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana scored his first goals for Lille to put the visitors up 2-0 at halftime. But Fofana grabbed his second deep into the fifth minute of stoppage time to tie the game 2-2 and force a shootout. Fofana won it when his scuffed effort went in off the left post to make it 4-3 on penalties.