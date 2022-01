SAN ANTONIO — Jordan Ivy-Curry had 17 points to lead five UTSA players in double figures as the Roadrunners romped past Dallas Christian 101-48. Lamin Sabally added 15 points for the Roadrunners. Darius McNeill chipped in 13, Aleu Aleu scored 13 and Jacob Germany had 10. Joseph Allen led the Crusaders with 8 points.