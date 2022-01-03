Four-time U.S. Olympic hammer thrower Jud Logan dead at 62

ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) — Jud Logan, a four-time U.S. Olympian in hammer throw who was also a successful college track coach at Ashland University, has died. He was 62. The school announced his death on Monday. No cause was given, but Logan had been undergoing chemotherapy treatments for Leukemia since 2019. Logan spent the past 17 years at Ashland, where his athletes won 59 individual national indoor and outdoor championships. A Kent State graduate, Logan competed in the 1984, 1988, 1992 and 2000 Olympics. He was a captain on the 1992 team in Barcelona, Spain.