Zibanejad has hat trick as Rangers beat Lightning 4-0

By VIN A. CHERWOO

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad had his eighth career hat trick, Igor Shesterkin stopped 38 shots for his second shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0. Ryan Strome also scored, Chris Kreider had three assists and Adam Fox added two to help New York win for the third time in five games. The Rangers beat the Lightning for the second time in three days after a 4-3 shootout victory at Tampa, Florida, on Friday night. In this one, New York was without star forward Artemi Panarin, who was placed in COVID-19 protocols before the game.