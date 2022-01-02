Quick whistle helps 49ers beat Texans, close in on playoffs

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — A quick whistle saved San Francisco linebacker Marcell Harris from a colossal mistake and helped deliver the 49ers a key win in their playoff hunt. Harris appeared to fumble away an interception in the third quarter against the Houston Texans only to get bailed out when the officials ruled his forward progress was stopped. The Niners then responded with a touchdown drive to take the lead for good and move them a step closer to a playoff berth with the 23-7 win.