Pulisic caps Chelsea comeback, drawing 2-2 with Liverpool

LONDON (AP) — Christian Pulisic completed Chelsea’s fightback against Liverpool to claim a 2-2 draw in the Premier League. The American struck in the 45th minute shortly after Mateo Kovacic’s first-time volley from the edge of the penalty area began the recovery. Liverpool led through Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scoring in the opening 26 minutes. The only winner was Manchester City which is 10 points clear of Chelsea at the top of the Premier League with Liverpool a further point back. Chelsea retrieved the draw even without Romelu Lukaku. The striker was omitted after expressing frustration about his role in the team.