OKC’s Giddey youngest in NBA history to get triple-double

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City rookie Josh Giddey became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double on Sunday night. Giddey had 17 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds for his first triple-double in the Thunder’s 95-86 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The 6-foot-8 guard from Australia accomplished the feat at 19 years, 2 months, 23 days, beating Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball, who had a triple-double at 19 years 10 months, 17 days.