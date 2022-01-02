Meyers Taylor, Friedrich claim World Cup bobsled victories

SIGULDA, Latvia (AP) — Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. got her first World Cup women’s bobsled win in nearly three years. She teamed with Lake Kwaza for the win. The British sled driven by Mica McNeill and pushed by Adele Nicoll was second. Canada’s team of Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski was third. In the two-man race, Francesco Friedrich of Germany got back on the winning track. He paired with Thorsten Margis for the win one day after Friedrich’s 21-race World Cup winning streak came to a surprising end.