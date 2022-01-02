Heinicke starts hot, ends Washington loss with interception

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

Taylor Heinicke showed off some of his hallmark elusiveness early but threw an interception late that sealed Washington’s 20-16 loss to Philadelphia. Heinicke completed 14 of his first 17 passes before Washington’s offense sputtered in the second half. Rodney McLeod picked off Heinicke in the end zone with 24 seconds left. Heinicke has six interceptions in the past five games. Washington’s faint playoff hopes came to an end with the team’s fourth consecutive loss.