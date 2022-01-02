Doncic returns from 10-game absence, leads Mavs past Thunder

By TONY SELLARS

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Luka Doncic had 14 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in his return from a 10-game absence and Marquese Criss came off the bench to score a season-high 15 points, leading Dallas over Oklahoma City. Doncic played with a long brace on his left knee and saw just over 31 minutes in his first game in 23 days. Josh Giddey, back after three games in the health and safety protocols, had 17 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds for the Thunder, becoming the youngest NBA player to have a triple-double at 19 years, 2 months, 23 days.