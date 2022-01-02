Clark’s career-high 44 points lead No. 21 Iowa women to win

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Sophomore Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 44 points with eight assists, freshman Addison O’Grady recorded her first double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds and No. 21 Iowa beat Evansville 93-56. It was the most points scored by a player in a women’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Clark also became the fastest Big Ten women’s basketball player to reach the 1,000-point milestone, doing so in her first 40 games. Ohio State star Kelsey Mitchell reached the mark in 41 games. Clark finished 18 of 26 from the floor, going 2 of 7 from 3-point range and 6 of 7 at the line to top her previous scoring high of 39 points against Nebraska on Feb. 11. Abby Feit had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Evansville.