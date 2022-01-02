Cards hold off Cowboys 25-22 in matchup of playoff teams

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kyler Murray threw two touchdown passes to Antoine Wesley and the Arizona Cardinals held on to beat the Dallas Cowboys 25-22 in a matchup of playoff-bound teams. The outcome didn’t do much to change the races for the NFC’s No. 1 seed or the NFC West. But the Cardinals ended a three-game skid a week after backing into the postseason while stopping the NFC East champion’s four-game winning streak. The Cardinals are still a game behind the Los Angeles Rams in their division. Arizona pulled even with the Cowboys. Both teams are close to elimination for the NFC’s first-round bye.