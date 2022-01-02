Hornby’s injury-time goal puts Reims into French Cup last 16

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Fraser Hornby was on the field only three minutes when he scored with seconds of injury time remaining as first division Reims scraped a 1-0 win at amateur side Thaon to reach the last 16 of the French Cup. First division teams Brest, Monaco, Montpellier, Nantes and Saint-Etienne also advanced. But 2019 champion Rennes lost to second-tier Nancy 4-3 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw and second-tier Bastia beat top-flight Clermont 2-0, which was promoted last year but is struggling this season. Later Sunday 10-time winner Marseille plays at fifth-tier Chauvigny.