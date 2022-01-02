Balogun gives No. 15 Duke women win over No. 17 Irish 72-70

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Elizabeth Balogun scored 27 points including a final go-ahead basket with 30 seconds left to rally No. 15 Duke to a 72-70 victory over No. 17 Notre Dame. Miela Goodchild added 13 points and Celeste Taylor and Lexi Gordon 12 each for the Blue Devils, who shot 50% and made 10 of 20 from the arc. Maya Dodson had 26 points and nine rebounds to lead the Fighting Irish, who had a four-game winning streak snapped. Sonia Citron added 14 points and Olivia Miles 13. The Irish shot 52%.