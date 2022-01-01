Richardson, Young help Oregon rally, beat Utah 79-66

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Will Richardson scored 23 of his career-high 26 points in the second half, Jacob Young had a season-high 22 points and Oregon rallied from a nine-point second-half deficit to beat Utah 79-66. Both Gach hit a 3-pointer to give Utah (8-6, 1-3) a 40-31 with 18 minutes to play but Richardson and Young combined to score 15 points in a 17-2 run over the next 3 1/2 minutes that gave Oregon the lead for good. Richardson, who finished 9-of-12 shooting and hit a career-high five 3-pointers, scored Oregon’s first nine points in an 11-4 spurt that made it 67-57 with 5 minutes left. Branden Carlson led the Utes with 15 points, Marco Anthony scored 14 and Lazar Stefanovic added 10.