PSG’s 13-point mid-season lead masks alarming shortcomings

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain’s 13-point lead midway through the season is far less comfortable than it appears. Despite a strong summer recruitment drive PSG has been fortunate to lose only once in the French league and relied heavily on individual talent and a strong bench to scrape late wins and draws. It has also profited from two of the softest penalties given. Without Kylian Mbappe’s nine goals and eight assists, the table might be far tighter. PSG has fallen behind in eight of 19 games. The tone was set in the first when PSG trailed early at promoted minnow Troyes.