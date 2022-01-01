No. 9 Oklahoma State beats No. 5 Notre Dame 37-35 in Fiesta

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Spencer Sanders accounted for 496 yards and threw three of his four touchdown passes to Tay Martin, and No. 9 Oklahoma State overcame a 21-point deficit to beat No. 5 Notre Dame 37-35 in the Fiesta Bowl. Oklahoma State came up inches short of securing a College Football Playoff spot in a loss to No. 6 Baylor at the Big 12 title game and fell into 21-point first-half deficit against Notre Dame. Jack Coan led Notre Dame’s early charge while throwing for a Fiesta Bowl-record 509 yards and five touchdowns. Sanders threw for 371 yards on 34-of-51 passing and ran for 125 yards.