No. 22 Villanova edges short-handed No. 15 Seton Hall 73-67

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Justin Moore hit a go-ahead jumper with 1:36 to play and No. 22 Villanova posted a tough 73-67 victory over short-handed but gutsy No. 15 Seton Hall. Collin Gillespie scored 21 points, Brandon Slater added 17 and Moore had 13 for the Wildcats (9-4, 2-1 Big East). Jermaine Samuels added 11 points and 11 rebounds for Villanova, which dominated the boards 42-28 with Seton Hall missing two key big men because of COVID-19. Backup guard Bryce Aiken has 20 points to lead Seton Hall, which has lost the last two games playing with only eight players because of COVID-19 issues.