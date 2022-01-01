Maple Leafs rout Senators 6-0 at empty Scotiabank Arena

TORONTO (AP) — Justin Holl and Ilya Mikheyev scored on the same first-period penalty kill for their first goals of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs routed the Ottawa Senators 6-0 on Saturday night at fan-less Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs and Senators returned to action for the first time since the NHL’s expanded schedule pause over the holidays. The game was played without fans after the Ontario government announced Thursday that attendance at indoor events, including arenas, would be capped at 1,000 spectators or 50%, whichever is smaller, because of COVID-19. Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, which also owns the NBA’s Toronto Raptors, subsequently said it would operate without sold tickets for games, save for league and team requirements, for the next three weeks.