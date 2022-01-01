Ludwig wins World Cup luge race, pads season points lead

WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Johannes Ludwig of Germany won his fourth race of the season and further padded his lead in the World Cup overall standings. Ludwig had the third-fastest time in both heats but benefitted when early leaders Nico Gleirscher of Austria and Dominik Fischnaller of Italy had trouble in their second runs. Gleirscher finished second. Fellow Austrian Wolfgang Kindl was third. Chris Mazdzer was the top American and finished 20th.