Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:52 PM

Lovett, Jones rescue FIU from NAIA-member St. Thomas (Fla)

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

UNIVERSITY PARK, Fla. (AP) — Eric Lovett scored 19 points and Denver Jones scored 16 and Florida International pulled away from NAIA-member St. Thomas (Fla) in the second half for a 95-72 win. The Panthers went on a 7-0 run early in the second half after St. Thomas drew within 40-37 42 seconds into the half. Later, Jones and Lovett scored baskets for a 56-43 lead and FIU gradually stretched its lead from there. Dandre Johnson scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Bobacts.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content