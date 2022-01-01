Dobson scores in OT to give Islanders 3-2 win over Oilers

By VIN A. CHERWOO

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Dobson scored 3:52 into overtime to give the New York Islanders a 3-2 victory over the slumping Edmonton Oilers. Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier scored for the Islanders, who got their first win beyond regulation this season after losing the first six. Ilya Sorokin stopped 17 shots to help New York improve to 3-0-1 in the last four games overall. Leon Draisaitl got his NHL-leading 25th goal and Darnell Nurse also scored for Edmonton, which lost in overtime for the second straight day and fell to 2-7-2 in its last 11 after starting the season 16-5-0. Mikko Koskinen had 26 saves.