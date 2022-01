DAYTON, Ohio — Trey Calvin hit a 3-pointer with 20 seconds remaining to give Wright State a 72-69 victory over Green Bay. Tanner Holden had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Wright State. He made 12 of 13 free throws. Green Bay led 66-60 with 3:18 remaining but managed only three free throws the rest of the way. Lucas Stieber scored a career-high 22 points for the Phoenix.