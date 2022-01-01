Adversity catches up to Utah in 4th quarter of 1st Rose Bowl

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Utah made sure its first trip to the Rose Bowl was memorable. Unfortunately for the Utes, they ran out of time to rally. The 10th-ranked Utes led most of the way Saturday, but an injury to quarterback Cam Rising during the fourth quarter and an undermanned secondary proved too much to overcome as No. 7 Ohio State rallied for a 48-45 victory in the 108th edition of the Granddaddy Of Them All.