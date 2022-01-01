Liverpool: Klopp in COVID isolation, absent for Chelsea game

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp will miss the Premier League match at Chelsea on Sunday after what the club called a suspected positive coronavirus test. Klopp has mild symptoms and is now isolating. Assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders will be on the touchline leading the team at Stamford Bridge. In France, seven Monaco players have tested positive for the coronavirus on the eve of its French Cup game at second-tier Quevilly-Rouen on Sunday. Monaco says none of the seven players show any worrying signs and are isolating.