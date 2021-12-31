New Year’s Rose Parade to proceed despite COVID-19 surge

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A year after New Year’s Day passed without a Rose Parade due to the coronavirus pandemic, the floral spectacle celebrating the arrival of 2022 is set to proceed despite a new surge of infections. The 133rd edition of the Pasadena, California, tradition is scheduled to feature actor LeVar Burton as grand marshal, 20 marching bands, 18 equestrian units and dozens of floats reflecting the theme of “Dream. Believe. Achieve.” After days of record-smashing rains, forecasters promise a sunny dawn for the 8 a.m. start. The parade normally draws thousands of fans. Pasadena authorities urged people to wear mask and avoid mingling with anyone outside their own groups.