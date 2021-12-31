Healing Titans declare nobody out before game vs. Dolphins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are showing serious signs of healing up after using an NFL-high 88 players this season. For the first time in weeks, the Titans did not declare any player out Friday ahead of Sunday’s game against Miami. They also activated wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Coach Mike Vrabel says not having any player out is better than rattling off seven names. The Titans will have left tackle Taylor Lewan and right guard Rodger Saffold back after short stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list and missing last week’s win over the 49ers.