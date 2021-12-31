Chelsea coach Tuchel plans talks with unhappy striker Lukaku

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel plans talks with Romelo Lukaku after the striker spoke of his frustrations at the club and expressed a wish to rejoin Inter Milan. In a pre-recorded interview with Sky Italia released on Thursday the 28-year-old Lukaku spoke of his difficulties adapting to Tuchel’s style of play and said he was not happy. Tuchel responded at a news conference ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game against Liverpool. Tuchel says “I will wait to see what Romelu has to say and then we will deal with this.” Chelsea is second in the Premier League but already eight points adrift of defending champion Manchester City.