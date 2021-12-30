Wild sign coach Dean Evason, staff to multiyear extensions

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have signed coach Dean Evason and his staff to multiyear contract extensions. Evason is in his second full season as Minnesota’s coach. The Wild have won 19 of their 30 games so far this season and are on their way to a third consecutive playoff appearance with Evason in charge. He replaced Bruce Boudreau in February 2020. Assistant coaches Darby Hendrickson, Brett McLean and Bob Woods, goaltending coach Frederic Chabot and video coaches T.J. Jindra and Jonas Plumb were also extended.