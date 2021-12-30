Tkachuk, Gaudreau lead Flames to 6-4 win over Kraken

By CHRIS TALBOTT

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored the go-ahead goal with 2:26 left and had two assists as the Calgary Flames beat the Seattle Kraken 6-4 in their first game in nearly three weeks. Johnny Gaudreau added two goals and assisted on the game-winner to give the Flames their first victory since Dec. 3. Milan Lucic, Andrew Mangiapane and Noah Hanifin also scored for Calgary, which handed Seattle its fourth straight loss. Former Flames captain Mark Giordano had a goal and two assists in his first game against his old team, and Calle Jarnkrok added a goal and two assists for the Kraken. Yanni Gourde and Jared McCann also scored for Seattle. It was the Flames’ first game since Dec. 11 due to a COVID-19 outbreak.