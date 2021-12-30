Rutgers plays for 1st time in 18 days, beats Maine 80-64

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Ron Harper Jr. scored 19 points, Clifford Omoruyi had 14 points and eight rebounds and Rutgers beat Maine 80-64. Rutgers hadn’t played since Dec. 12, a 77-63 loss to No. 23 Seton Hall, following a pause due to COVID-19. Aundre Hyatt gave Rutgers a 33-22 lead during an 11-0 run late in the first half and Maine trailed by double figures the rest of the game. Rutgers led by as many as 20 points in the second half as Maine only made three field goals in the final eight minutes. Paul Mulcahy, who entered with four 3-pointers on the season, made a career-high four 3′s on four attempts and finished with 14 points for Rutgers. LeChaun DuHart scored a career-high 22 points for Maine.