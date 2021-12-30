Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:19 PM

Porto ends 2021 on top in Portugal after beating Benfica 3-1

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

By The Associated Press

Porto finished 2021 on top of the Portuguese league on goal difference after beating Benfica 3-1 in its fierce rival’s first game since the departure of coach Jorge Jesus. Goals from Fabio Vieira and Pepe in the space of three minutes in the first half gave Porto a 2-0 lead after 37 minutes. Roman Yaremchuk pulled a goal back for Benfica in the 47th only for Mehdi Taremi to restore Porto’s two-goal lead. Both Porto and Sporting have 44 points but Porto has a superior goal difference. Benfica is seven points back in third place. Jesus and Benfica parted company this week midway through the second season of his second spell in charge.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content