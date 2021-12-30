Man City rises above December chaos, on course for EPL title

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Manchester City is rising above the chaos in the Premier League and is already in sight of a sixth title in 11 seasons. December has been marked by COVID-19 outbreaks across the league that have decimated squads and forced the postponement of 16 games. City has the best and most expensively assembled squad in the league and is managed by possibly the world’s top coach. So perhaps it’s no surprise that City has coped best with the most grueling period of the season to win seven straight games in December and take an eight-point lead just as its opponents are starting to stumble.