Islanders beat Sabres 4-1 behind strong game from Varlamov

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Kieffer Bellows and Anders Lee scored in the second period, Semyon Varlamov made 36 saves and the New York Islanders beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 for their third victory in four home games. Mathew Barzal added a goal and two assists as the Islanders improved to 3-5-3 at UBS Arena after an 0-5-2 start in their new ornate home. Noah Dobson also scored for New York. Kyle Okposo scored against his former team for the Sabres.