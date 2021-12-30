Hutchinson, on and off field, leads Michigan to CFP semis

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A 9-year-old kid was watching the Big Ten championship game on television earlier this month, eager to tell his father all about Michigan star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. The kid’s name: Andrew Smart. His father: Georgia coach Kirby Smart. And the Bulldogs coach had to wonder how his son became aware of Hutchinson. Thing is, everyone who follows college football probably knows about Hutchinson, the Wolverines’ standout who got more first-place votes in the Heisman Trophy race than any defensive player had in the last nine years. Next up: Friday night at the Orange Bowl against Georgia, for a berth in the national title game.